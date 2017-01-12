New era dawns at the United Nations
On January 1, former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres assumed office as the 9th secretary general of the United Nations. The new man on the 38th floor at UN headquarters, New York, was for 10 years the UN High Commissioner for Refugees based in Geneva, Switzerland.
