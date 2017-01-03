Malawi Tells Farmers Not to Panic Ove...

Malawi Tells Farmers Not to Panic Over Army Worms

Tuesday Jan 3

Officials in Malawi say they are on high alert for a possible invasion of army worms which have attacked crops in neighboring Zambia. The country is spraying pesticides in an effort to halt the spread.

Chicago, IL

