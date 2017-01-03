Malawi Tells Farmers Not to Panic Over Army Worms
Officials in Malawi say they are on high alert for a possible invasion of army worms which have attacked crops in neighboring Zambia. The country is spraying pesticides in an effort to halt the spread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|May '15
|andet1987
|22
|Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Teddy
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC