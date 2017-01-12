Malawi: Maizegate Commisison of Inqui...

Malawi: Maizegate Commisison of Inquiry Calls for 'Relevant Information'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The commission of inquiry set up by President Peter Mutharika to probe matters surrounding maize procurement by Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation from Zambia is asking the general public to volunteer relevant information on the issue. The commission, which has retired Chief Justice Anastazia Msosa as chairperson and the public auditor Isaac Kayira, Solicitor General Janet Banda and Law Commission deputy chief law reform officer Mike Chinoko as secretary, has been given up to a month to carry out its investigations and report back its findings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC