Malawi: Maizegate Commisison of Inquiry Calls for 'Relevant Information'

The commission of inquiry set up by President Peter Mutharika to probe matters surrounding maize procurement by Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation from Zambia is asking the general public to volunteer relevant information on the issue. The commission, which has retired Chief Justice Anastazia Msosa as chairperson and the public auditor Isaac Kayira, Solicitor General Janet Banda and Law Commission deputy chief law reform officer Mike Chinoko as secretary, has been given up to a month to carry out its investigations and report back its findings.

