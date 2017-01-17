Kenya: Governors Clash With Treasury on Sh33 Billion Idle Cash

Governors have reacted with outrage to claims by the National Treasury that the devolved units are unable to spend Sh33 billion, which is lying idle in their accounts even as wananchi are ravaged by drought. The counties described as "erroneous" and "misleading" a statement by National Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge that counties have been unable to spend billions of shillings and should be held responsible for their inability to absorb funds, which could also be used to fight drought affecting 23 of them.

