Kabarole residents protest over road

Kabarole residents protest over road

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: New Vision

The locals alleged that the change in design of the road has affected river Mpanga which is being diverted from its original channel. Several people took to the streets of Fort Portal town protesting the change in design of the Fort Portal Kamwenge road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC