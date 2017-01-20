GNPC hides $5m PPP project from Transition Team
When Ghana National Petroleum Corporation presented their handing over notes to the transition team in December 2016, they failed to mention anything about Enterprise Development Centre , a US$5million public-private partnership project in Takoradi. EDC is a PPP project, between Tullow Oil and government , fitted with expensive state of the art equipment to train small-scale enterprises to get contracts in the oil industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|May '15
|andet1987
|22
|Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Teddy
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC