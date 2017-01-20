GNPC hides $5m PPP project from Trans...

GNPC hides $5m PPP project from Transition Team

When Ghana National Petroleum Corporation presented their handing over notes to the transition team in December 2016, they failed to mention anything about Enterprise Development Centre , a US$5million public-private partnership project in Takoradi. EDC is a PPP project, between Tullow Oil and government , fitted with expensive state of the art equipment to train small-scale enterprises to get contracts in the oil industry.

Chicago, IL

