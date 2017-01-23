Ghana World Cup Defender Joins Zambia...

Ghana World Cup Defender Joins Zambia Premier League Side

Monday Jan 23

The Ghana 2010 World Cup defender joins the Lusaka-based club after a globetrotting adventure that saw him play in Serbia, Austria, Croatia and China. Addy, who featured for the Black Stars during the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa, was previously on the books of Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade.

Chicago, IL

