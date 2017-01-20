Expansion of Albert Bosomtwe-Sam Fish...

Expansion of Albert Bosomtwe-Sam Fishing Harbour progressing

Monday Jan 30 Read more: GhanaWeb

Work on the expansion of the Albert Bosomtwe-Sam Fishing Harbour at Sekondi in the Western Region is progressing steadily. So far, 40 per cent of the work has been completed, with the remaining portion scheduled to be done in the next 11 months.

