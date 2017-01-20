Doctor's rape case: More sexcapade re...

Doctor's rape case: More sexcapade revelations at Essikado Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: GhanaWeb

It is emerging that the sexcapade at the Essikado Hospital in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis has been an age-old tradition, more worrying than meets the eye. Since the story of the alleged raping of a nurse by a doctor at the Essikado Hospital broke recently, 3news.com has been flooded with mindboggling stories of victims who suffered almost similar despicable acts at the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,626 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC