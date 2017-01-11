Cultural Exchange in Mount Vernon
The Mount Vernon Evening Lions Club was visited by Lion Lina Ngoma from the Lions Club of Emmasdale, Lusaka, Zambia. The two clubs are in the process of establishing a twinning agreement.
