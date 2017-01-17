Corsham author pens satire on Britain's welfare system
A NEW darkly funny novel which is a take on the current welfare system is hoping to spark debate and conversation around issues of disability and discrimination. Novelist and film maker Tanvir Bush is currently working on her new novel Cull.
