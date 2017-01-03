Commentary: The Rhodesia Syndrome and...

Commentary: The Rhodesia Syndrome and its impact on American society: ...

By Tiberiu Dianu 1. A New Syndrome For those born after 1980 , Rhodesia was an African country led by a white anti-communist militant regime , in a region dominated by black Marxist administrations and military factions self-titled "liberation armies". Its unique case during a short-lived existence and especially after -- shows us what happens when a social construction led by competent elites is sacrificed on the altar of political and racial correctness, in the name of some utopian ideals shared by the majority of the local population.

