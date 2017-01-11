British lawyer briefly detained in Zambia's copper region
A British law firm says one of its lawyers was arrested and held for hours in Zambia after meeting residents who filed complaints about alleged pollution from a copper mine. The Leigh Day firm said Thursday that lawyer Oliver Holland was in Zambia to meet communities who say the mine in Chingola is damaging farmland and water sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|May '15
|andet1987
|22
|Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Teddy
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC