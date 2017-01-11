British lawyer briefly detained in Za...

British lawyer briefly detained in Zambia's copper region

A British law firm says one of its lawyers was arrested and held for hours in Zambia after meeting residents who filed complaints about alleged pollution from a copper mine. The Leigh Day firm said Thursday that lawyer Oliver Holland was in Zambia to meet communities who say the mine in Chingola is damaging farmland and water sources.

