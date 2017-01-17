Bishop warns Christians on breakaway

Bishop warns Christians on breakaway

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Daily Monitor

Rwenzori Diocese Bishop Reuben Kisembo has criticised Christians of Bumadu Archdeaconry in Bundibugyo District and warned that they can't get a diocese through a rebellion. Condemned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,889 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC