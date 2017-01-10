Armyworms Hit Zimbabwe's Corn as Affe...

Armyworms Hit Zimbabwe's Corn as Affected Zambian Farms Increase

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Bloomberg

The black-striped caterpillars have infested 124,000 hectares of Zambian fields out of 1.4 million planted hectares, Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya told reporters on Tuesday in the capital, Lusaka. That's up from an estimated 90,000 hectares last week.

Chicago, IL

