African peer review mechanism picks momentum under President Kenyatta

13 hrs ago

In a report to the 28th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, President Kenyatta said the African Peer Review Mechanism was picking up momentum as well as acceptance. Three countries Djibouti, Chad and Senegal were reviewed for the first time while Kenya was reviewed for the second time at the Forum on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

