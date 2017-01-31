$20 million Sekondi Fishing Harbour e...

$20 million Sekondi Fishing Harbour expansion work progress

Japan international cooperation has organized a tour to inspect the ongoing projects at the Sekondi Fishing Harbour with GPHA and representatives of the Japanese embassy. Expansion work on the Albert Bosomtwi-Sam Fishing Harbour at Sekondi in the Western Region which begun in 2016 with a Japanese grant of $20 million is on progress.

Chicago, IL

