17 prisoners injured in Fort Portal motor accident

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Daily Monitor

Seventeen prisoners from Katojo Prison have Wednesday been injured in a road accident at Harubaho on the Fort Portal- Kamwenge Road. The inmates who were being transported from Katojo Prison to Gweri, Karambi Sub County to work on a farm belonging to Mr Paul Kasende, the Director Private Sector Development and Consultancy Centre, Fort Portal branch.

Chicago, IL

