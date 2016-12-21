Zimbabwe: Govt Urges Cremation of Dead to Save Land
Local authorities have been urged to consider switching to cremations to save land as burial space is competing with other developmental projects. Speaking at the just ended Highshot Provisions organised Africa Local Government Economic Forum, Mayor of Lusaka, Zambia, Wilson Kalumba said cremation was a more eco-friendly way to bury and honour the dead."
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|May '15
|andet1987
|22
|Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Teddy
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC