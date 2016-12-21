Zambian police arrest five radio jour...

Zambian police arrest five radio journalists

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: CPJ Press Freedom Online

Police on November 15, 2016, detained five journalists who work for Zambia's private Mano Radio station, before releasing them roughly 17 hours later, pending trial on insult charges, according to a written account the station emailed to the Committee to Protect Journalists on November 18, and a report on the news website Lusaka Times . Two days later, the five journalists-- news editor Tobias Mangani, assistant news editor Patrick Kabwe, journalists Henry Kangwa, Nzala Hangubo, and Abigail Musonda--appeared before the Kasama Magistrate's Court and pleaded "not guilty" to two counts of using insulting language, the radio station said in an emailed statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,537

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC