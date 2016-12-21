Zambian police arrest five radio journalists
Police on November 15, 2016, detained five journalists who work for Zambia's private Mano Radio station, before releasing them roughly 17 hours later, pending trial on insult charges, according to a written account the station emailed to the Committee to Protect Journalists on November 18, and a report on the news website Lusaka Times . Two days later, the five journalists-- news editor Tobias Mangani, assistant news editor Patrick Kabwe, journalists Henry Kangwa, Nzala Hangubo, and Abigail Musonda--appeared before the Kasama Magistrate's Court and pleaded "not guilty" to two counts of using insulting language, the radio station said in an emailed statement.
