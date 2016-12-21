Zambian leader hails victorious junio...

Zambian leader hails victorious junior football team

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Newkerala.com

Lusaka, Dec 20 : Zambian President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the country's Under-20 national soccer team for emerging as winners of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations junior tournament. [NK Sports] The Junior Chipolopolo won the regional tournament after beating hosts South Africa 2-1 on Friday night, capturing the championship for the 11th time, reported Xinhua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,658

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC