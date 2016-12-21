Zambian leader hails victorious junior football team

Lusaka, Dec 20 : Zambian President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the country's Under-20 national soccer team for emerging as winners of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations junior tournament. [NK Sports] The Junior Chipolopolo won the regional tournament after beating hosts South Africa 2-1 on Friday night, capturing the championship for the 11th time, reported Xinhua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.