Zambia: Woman Engineer Lights Up Zambia's Rural Community
Born in 1979 in Kaoma district in the western part of Zambia, Likonge Makai, an energy systems expert, did not know that one day she would be a source of light to many families in Zambia. Today Likonge prides herself in providing the most efficient and affordable source of energy to households under her nongovernmental organization called LiChi's Community Solution .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|May '15
|andet1987
|22
|Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Teddy
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC