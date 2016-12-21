Zambia: Woman Engineer Lights Up Zamb...

Zambia: Woman Engineer Lights Up Zambia's Rural Community

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Born in 1979 in Kaoma district in the western part of Zambia, Likonge Makai, an energy systems expert, did not know that one day she would be a source of light to many families in Zambia. Today Likonge prides herself in providing the most efficient and affordable source of energy to households under her nongovernmental organization called LiChi's Community Solution .

Chicago, IL

