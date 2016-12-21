Zambia: Ruling Party Lawyer Says Judi...

Zambia: Ruling Party Lawyer Says Judiciary Independent

Sunday Dec 4

PF lawyer and Kabwe parliamentarian Tutwa Ngulube says the ruling party will respect the three arms of government and allow institutions such as the judiciary to operate independently. Ngulube's comment comes in the wake of a tiff between President Edgar Lungu's spokesperson Amos Chanda and Law Association of Zambia president Linda Kasonde, Featuring on the PF Interactive Forum today Honorable Tutwa Ngulube said that Patriotic Front will allow all the three organs of the government operate independently and that PF won't subdue the courts.

Chicago, IL

