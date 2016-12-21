Zambia: Nation Seeks Power From South Africa
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is this week expected in South Africa for a three-day State visit at the invitation of his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma. Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba, who announced the occasion, said Mr Lungu, is expected in that country on Wednesday.
