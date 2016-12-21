Zambia: High Court Halts UPND Petitio...

Zambia: High Court Halts UPND Petition Hearing Over Thursday Riot

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Lusaka High Court has halted proceedings in the petition case brought by UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba following the riotous behaviour of UPND cadres. High Court judge Mwila Chitabo said that the prevailing conditions where cadres disrupted proceedings made it impossible for the court to sit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,598

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC