Zambia: High Court Halts UPND Petition Hearing Over Thursday Riot

The Lusaka High Court has halted proceedings in the petition case brought by UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba following the riotous behaviour of UPND cadres. High Court judge Mwila Chitabo said that the prevailing conditions where cadres disrupted proceedings made it impossible for the court to sit.

