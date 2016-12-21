Zambia: High Court Denies Ruling Party's Mwanakatwe Stay of Judgment
THE Lusaka High Court has refused to grant a stay of judgment to Patriotic Front Lusaka Central Member of Parliament Margaret Mwanakatwe. The Court however, said in its ruling yesterday that the election of Ms Mwanakatwe was not void and was duly elected, meaning she could continue operating as an MP.
