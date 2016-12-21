Zambia: Football Bosses Exchange Insults

Suspended FAZ vice-president Richard Kazala yesterday hired a horde of cadres who he stationed near the VIP section to insult his boss Andrew Kamanga. Kazala, a thief that has pocketed K150, 000 from ticket sales and is due to face the council for expulsion, has since launched a nation wide campaign to pass a vote of no confidence in Kamanga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.