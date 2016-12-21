Uganda: Suspension of Project Good fo...

Uganda: Suspension of Project Good for Ugandans - World Bank

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors met on Nov.22, discussed and upheld the decision to suspend the $265m Uganda Transport Sector Development Project , a transport sector development initiative following an investigation carried out on one project by the Inspection Panel-- the Bank's internal watchdog. On Nov. 28, Makhtar Diop , the World Bank's Vice President for the Africa region explained to The Independent's Ronald Musoke and other journalists via video conference why the decision was taken.

Chicago, IL

