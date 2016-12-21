Thee die in Mubende accident

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Daily Monitor

Three people died on Friday after being run over by a speeding motorist on the Mubende - Fort Portal road. Police identified two of deceased as Vincent Katongole, a resident of Kirungi in Mubende Municipality, Tom Isabirye a resident of Iganga District and a five-year-old boy who has not been identified.

