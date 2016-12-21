Multiple Overimputation to Address Missing Data and Measurement...
Investigations of the association of combination antiretroviral therapy with pregnancy outcomes often rely on routinely collected clinical data, which are prone to missing data and measurement error. Measurement error in gestational age may bias the relation between combination ART and gestational age-based outcomes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|May '15
|andet1987
|22
|Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Teddy
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC