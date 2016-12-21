Minister pins officials over corruption

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Daily Monitor

The State minister of Ethics and Integrity, Fr Simon Lokodo, has pinned Kabarole District chairman Richard Rwabuhinga and the Chief Administrative Officer Dustan Baraba over alleged corruption Warning. Fr Simon Lokodo speaks during the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day at Buhinga Playground in Kabarole District on Tuesday.

