Jesus is born; peace is born too - Muhirwa

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: New Vision

The bishop of Fort Portal diocese Robert Muhirwa has said that Jesus' birth was intended to bring joy to the world by liberating, renewing and transforming everyone. In his summon at Virika Cathedral on Christmas day, Muhirwa said that where Jesus is born, peace is born too.

Chicago, IL

