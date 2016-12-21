Birth of the will to fight for freedom

Birth of the will to fight for freedom

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Iol.co.za

Umkhonto we Sizwe members study in the library at the ANC base in Lusaka. A photographic exhibition of the ANC in exile in Tanzania and Zambia in 1989/90 will open at the Michaelis Gallery on UCT's Hiddingh Campus on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,847 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC