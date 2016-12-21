Atlantic pursues fresh acquisition in...

Atlantic pursues fresh acquisition in western Europe

Wednesday Dec 28

Dec 28 Croatia's Atlantic Grupa is working on an acquisition in western Europe as its room for growth in the former Yugoslavia becomes limited, founder and Chief Executive Emil Tedeschi told Reuters in an interview. "Because our brands have such high market share here locally, room for growth is limited," he said.

Chicago, IL

