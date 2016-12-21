7 ft Ipswich basketball star Tendai Simbai inspires children in Africa
Tendai Simbai has visited Zambia to hand out clothes and basketball kit and speak to school children. The former Ipswich Basketball Club player has previously raised money for his home country of Zimbabwe.
