Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister to visit India
New Delhi, July 7 - Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdulmalik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi will visit India from July 10 to 13 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Friday. The two countries share commonality of views on major international issues such as UN reforms and combating international terrorism, the ministry said in a statement.
