Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister to visit...

Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister to visit India

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

New Delhi, July 7 - Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdulmalik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi will visit India from July 10 to 13 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Friday. The two countries share commonality of views on major international issues such as UN reforms and combating international terrorism, the ministry said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... May '17 Solarman 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 282,308,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC