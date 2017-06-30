Who Emro: 400 tons of life-saving health supplies arrive in Yemen
An additional 10 ambulances were delivered through the Port of Aden 3 weeks ago with 10 more due to arrive in coming weeks. "We needed a special kind of ship to carry the ambulances and luckily we found one in the region," explained Dr Nevio Zagaria, WHO Representative in Yemen.
