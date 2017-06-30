WHO: Cholera death toll in Yemen rise...

WHO: Cholera death toll in Yemen rises to 1500

17 hrs ago

The World Health Organization says a rapidly spreading cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed 1500 lives since April and is suspected of sickening 246,000 people. WHO representative in Yemen Dr. Nevio Zagaria said in a news conference in Sanaa on Saturday that the number of suspected cases in the country's second outbreak of cholera in six months has multiplied tenfold in the last two months.

Chicago, IL

