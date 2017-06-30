UN: Yemen faces world's worst cholera outbreak

The accident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Highway 26 near mile marker 1... -- An Illinois man was arrested and charged Friday with kidnapping a visiting scholar from China, who authorities now believe to be dead after she disappeare... -- Turkish authorities have banned a march for transgender rights that was expected to take place in Istanbul on Sunday.The Istanbul's governor's office said the ei... Taking place this week was the 46th University of - Lincoln water tour. It is co-hosted with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.