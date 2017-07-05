UN: Cholera Outbreak in Yemen Has Spr...

UN: Cholera Outbreak in Yemen Has Spread and Over 1,600 Dead

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: US News & World Report

The United Nations says the cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen has now spread to all 21 governorates and there have been 270,000 suspected cases and over 1,600 deaths from the disease since late April. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the World Health Organization and its partners received 400 tons of medical supplies and equipment Tuesday, including 30 ambulances and kits to treat 10,000 people in Aden and Hodeida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... May '17 Solarman 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 282,308,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC