Saudi bombs bring cholera to Yemen

There is a state of emergency in Yemen 's capital after a recent outbreak of cholera . John Iadarola , Chavala Madlena discuss on a special episode of The Young Turks previously recorded LIVE at Oslo Freedom Forum .

