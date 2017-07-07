Over 1,600 died of cholera in over tw...

Over 1,600 died of cholera in over two months in Yemen

20 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen , Jamie McGoldrick, speaks during a press conference in Sanaa, Yemen, on July 6, 2017. Some 270,000 suspected cases have been registered and more than 1,600 people have died of cholera in just over two months.

