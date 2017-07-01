Militant Camp Hit in Yemen President'...

Militant Camp Hit in Yemen President's Home Village: TV Report

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Warplanes believed to be from the U.S. struck an al-Qaeda militant camp in the home village of Yemen's president, according to Al-Yemen Al-Youm TV, which is affiliated with former president Ali Abdullah Saleh. The local Aden Alghad newspaper said that a drone attacked a vehicle for the militants in the same district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... May '17 Solarman 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,763 • Total comments across all topics: 282,179,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC