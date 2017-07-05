'Democracy is Broken': US Federal Cou...

'Democracy is Broken': US Federal Courts Powerless Over Civilian Drone Deaths

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

Sudanese schoolgirls pass by the ruins of al-Shifa pharmaceutical plant in Khartoum in August 1999, a year after a US missile attack destroyed it In late August 2012, an imam by the name of Salem bin Ali Jaber travelled with his family from Mukalla to the town of Khashamir in Yemen's eastern Hadhramout governorate to attend a relative's wedding. Known for his eloquent sermons and anti-extremist sentiments, Salem was invited to lead prayers at the town's mosque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... May '17 Solarman 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,608 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC