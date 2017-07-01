1,500 lose lives due to cholera outbr...

1,500 lose lives due to cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen: WHO

The World Health Organization said here on Saturday that a cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen has killed 1,500 people since late April. The suspected cases have reached 246,000 as the epidemic has hit 21 out of the 23 provinces in the country, Dr. Nevio Zagaria, the chief of WHO, said in a press conference.



