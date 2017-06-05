Yemen's 'Unprecedented' Cholera Epidemic

The number of suspected cholera cases in Yemen has surpassed 100,000 people, the World Health Organization said Thursday, marking an outbreak that the United Nations has dubbed "unprecedented" in scale. Of the 101,820 reported cases, the WHO said there have been a total of 789 deaths associated with the disease in 19 Yemeni provinces since April 27. It's an epidemic that Oxfam International estimated "is killing one person nearly every hour."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.