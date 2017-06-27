Yemenis suspected of being infected with cholera receive treatment at a hospital in Sanaa
Bin Daghr directed local authorities in those governorates to remain on high alert in order to control cases of infection and prevent the spread of the disease to other neighborhoods. The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the epidemic shows tentative signs of slowing as fatality rates drop by half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar '17
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC