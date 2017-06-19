Yemen orders probe into alleged torture by UAE
Yemen's government has opened an investigation into alleged torture and forced disappearances by the United Arab Emirates and its allied Yemeni forces in the country's south. Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr on Saturday ordered a six-member committee, chaired by Justice Minister Mohamed Omar, to focus its probe on areas recaptured from Houthi fighters and their allies.
