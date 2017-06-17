Yemen government agrees to U.N. Hodei...

Yemen government agrees to U.N. Hodeidah plan, Houthis sceptical

Yemen's Saudi-backed government said on Saturday it agreed to a two-point plan advanced by the United Nations to ease suffering in the country's civil war, but the Iran-aligned Houthi movement remained sceptical. On Thursday the U.N. Security Council urged the warring parties to agree on a U.N.-brokered plan to keep the Houthi-held port of Hodeidah out of the fighting and to resume government salary payments.

Chicago, IL

