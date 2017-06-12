Yemen cholera outbreak grows, with children bearing brunt

Vibrio Vulnificus is a bacterium in the same family as those that cause cholera. Since April 27, more than 101,800 suspected cholera cases and 789 cholera deaths have been reported in 19 of the country's 22 governorates, the WHO announced in a... Since April 27, more than 101,800 suspected cholera cases and 789 cholera deaths have been reported in 19 of the country's 22 governorates, the WHO announced in a Twitter post in Arabic on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.